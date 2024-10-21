Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 272,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.