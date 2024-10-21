Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of VRTS opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day moving average is $219.48. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $168.78 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

