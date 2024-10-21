Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.