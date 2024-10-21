Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 181,178 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Visa worth $312,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

