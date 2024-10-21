Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

