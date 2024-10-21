Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 885,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

