Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Vistra Stock Up 3.1 %

VST stock opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

