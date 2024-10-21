VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNRX
VolitionRx Price Performance
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at VolitionRx
In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.