Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,376,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $83.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

