Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $13,710,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.2 %

WBA stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

