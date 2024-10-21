Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE WCN opened at C$252.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$174.74 and a 1 year high of C$253.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$247.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$238.75.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$208.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12. In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

