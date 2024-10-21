Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Watsco Stock Up 0.7 %
WSO.B stock opened at $495.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.53 and its 200 day moving average is $463.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. Watsco has a 1-year low of $364.19 and a 1-year high of $495.00.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
