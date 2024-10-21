Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Watsco Stock Up 0.7 %

WSO.B stock opened at $495.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.53 and its 200 day moving average is $463.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. Watsco has a 1-year low of $364.19 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

