Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

