Wedbush Boosts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $5.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

