Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 189.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

