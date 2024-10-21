Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 2,404,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 378.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,493,000 after purchasing an additional 948,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

