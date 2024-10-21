Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $115.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

