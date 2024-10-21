Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY24 guidance at $4.13-4.21 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $132.24 on Monday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

