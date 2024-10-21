Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 201 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 34.8% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average of $358.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

