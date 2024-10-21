Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 1,045 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

