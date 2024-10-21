Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $326,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

