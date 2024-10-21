Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $200,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,496,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $166.83 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $167.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.