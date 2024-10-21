West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $96.40 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.