West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
TSE WFG opened at C$133.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.89. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.03.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on WFG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.