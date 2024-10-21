West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.21 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%.

TSE WFG opened at C$133.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.89. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

