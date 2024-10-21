Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Western Union has set its FY24 guidance at $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WU

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.