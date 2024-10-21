Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.200-7.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.20-7.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $191.15 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

