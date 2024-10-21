What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:DLC Q3 Earnings?

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Lending Centres in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.35 million.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

