What is Wedbush’s Estimate for CrowdStrike Q3 Earnings?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $310.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

