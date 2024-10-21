What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Couchbase Q3 Earnings?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Couchbase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Couchbase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Stock Up 1.8 %

BASE opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $874.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 118,372 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,056 shares of company stock worth $538,135. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.