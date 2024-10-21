What is William Blair’s Estimate for Allstate Q3 Earnings?

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,583,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

