What is William Blair’s Forecast for TRV FY2024 Earnings?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $18.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.42.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $265.45 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $14,868,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

