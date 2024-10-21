Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY24 guidance at approx $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-12.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

