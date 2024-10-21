Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOG opened at $165.05 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

