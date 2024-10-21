Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Massive SoFi Stock Rally Incoming After Fortress News
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Intuitive Surgical Confirms Bullish Flag: 25% to 30% Upside Ahead
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.