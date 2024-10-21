Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

