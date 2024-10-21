Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Whitecap Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitecap Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whitecap Resources N/A N/A 5.58 Whitecap Resources Competitors $713.91 million $109.84 million 8.26

Whitecap Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Whitecap Resources. Whitecap Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitecap Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Whitecap Resources Competitors 703 4690 8692 362 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Whitecap Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 71.58%. Given Whitecap Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitecap Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Whitecap Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Whitecap Resources pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.4% and pay out 88.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Whitecap Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A Whitecap Resources Competitors -12.29% 6.95% 4.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Whitecap Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whitecap Resources competitors beat Whitecap Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

