William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for PAL Q3 Earnings

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Proficient Auto Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proficient Auto Logistics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

PAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of PAL stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

