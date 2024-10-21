Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PDCO

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

