Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Carvana Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $191.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,701,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $9,390,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,009,320.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,734,366 shares of company stock worth $436,244,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

