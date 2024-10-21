Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,580,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

