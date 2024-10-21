Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zymeworks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Stock Up 0.1 %

ZYME stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $957.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

