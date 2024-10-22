1,211 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

