1,217 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

