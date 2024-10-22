12,485 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,729 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

