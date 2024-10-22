14,562 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 758,384 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,647,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after buying an additional 252,171 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

