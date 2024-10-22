168 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in WESCO International by 18.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $177.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

