192 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

