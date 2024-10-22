20,123 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

