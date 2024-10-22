20,826 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 617,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,555,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 1,365,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

