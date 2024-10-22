2,286 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 19.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

