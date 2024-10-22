2,362 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $281.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.25.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

